Arunachal- APSC develops Children Science Park at Deed Secondary School

Deed: A Children Science Park developed by Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre( APSC ) with an objective of promoting science education by learning through playing at Deed Secondary School, in Lower Subansiri district has been dedicate to the students by Director cum Member secretary, Arunachal Pradesh state council for science & Technology, (Department of Science & Technology) CD Mungyak on Friday. A released issued by the dept said.

The Children Science Park was developed by Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre with an objective of promoting science education by learning through playing. Out in the open air where young children come closer to the nature and play with specially designed exhibits placed aesthetically in the natural surroundings. Here one can find exhibits on mechanics, sound, pendulum, optics etc.

In his inaugural speech Director Mungyak inform that the playing is the natural instinct of children and it may enhance the process of learning by doing itself. He also request to teachers to promote innovative ideas of student and use the science park as innovation display corner.

A foot operated hand wash basin developed at Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre was also installed at the school. A robotics awareness programme was also organised during handing over and taking over session. Hand sanitizer, mask and liquid soap were also handed over to school authorities by the officials of A.P. State Council for Science & Technology, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar.

SMDC Chairman Toko Anil, OSD, Department of Science & Technology Neelam Tath, Head Master I/C Neelam Obi, Teachers, Students and their guardians, local leaders among others were present on the occasion.