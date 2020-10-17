Arunachal: “Hope for Children” distributes dry ration kits to Children

Diyun- Hope for Children, a child care project of Believers Eastern Church distributed ration kits to around 65 children belong to underprivilege families in Diyun today.

The kits comprises 5kg rice, 1litre mustard oil, 1kg salt and Dal, chana, Atta, sugar, salt 1kg each and turmeric powder 50gm

Prahlad, an education expert- founder of India Foundation for Education Transformation has graced the program as the Chief Guest. He said that the ration will be of much needed help for the families during this trouble time and he expressed gratefulness to “Hope for Children” on behalf of the people.

Rev. Fr. Rabi the local priest of Diyun under Believers Eastern Church has graced the event as guest of honor wherein he too conveyed his thankfulness and gratefulness to the Church for coming forward in this critical time with helping to reach out to vulnerable communities.

Gratefulness is one of the most important principle we all must have and cultivate in our daily life, urged Fr. Rabi to participants and encouraged the students as well.