PM Modi Cabinet Expansion: Complete List Of Ministers Sworn-In

July 7, 2021
0 1 minute read
NEW DELHI- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his cabinet on Wednesday with 43 NDA leaders being sworn-in.  While seven ministers were elevated, as many as 12, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, were dropped during the expansion.

Here’s the list of all the leaders who took oath as Cabinet ministers-

  1. Narayan Tatu Rane
  2. Sarbananda Sonowal
  3. Virendra Kumar
  4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
  5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
  8. Kiren Rijiju
  9. Raj Kumar Singh
  10. Hardeep Singh Puri
  11. Mansukh Mandaviya
  12. Bhupender Yadav
  13. Parshottam Rupala
  14. Kishan Reddy
  15. Anurag Singh Thakur

The following leaders were sworn-in as Ministers of State:

  1. Pankaj Choudhary
  2. Anupriya Singh Patel
  3. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
  4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  5. Shobha Karandlaje
  6. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
  7. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
  8. Meenakshi Lekhi
  9. Annpurna Devi
  10. Narayanaswamy
  11. Kaushal Kishore
  12. Ajay Bhatt
  13. L. Verma
  14. Ajay Kumar
  15. Chauhan Devusinh
  16. Bhagwanth Khuba
  17. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
  18. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
  19. Subhas Sarkar
  20. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
  21. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
  22. Bharati Pravin Pawar
  23. Bishweswar Tudu
  24. Shantanu Thakur
  25. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
  26. John Barla
  27. L. Murugan
  28. Nisith Pramanik

The Centre is yet to allocate ministries to these ministers.

