PM Modi Cabinet Expansion: Complete List Of Ministers Sworn-In

NEW DELHI- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his cabinet on Wednesday with 43 NDA leaders being sworn-in. While seven ministers were elevated, as many as 12, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, were dropped during the expansion.

Here’s the list of all the leaders who took oath as Cabinet ministers-

Narayan Tatu Rane Sarbananda Sonowal Virendra Kumar Jyotiraditya M Scindia Ramchandra Prasad Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Kiren Rijiju Raj Kumar Singh Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya Bhupender Yadav Parshottam Rupala Kishan Reddy Anurag Singh Thakur

The following leaders were sworn-in as Ministers of State:

Pankaj Choudhary Anupriya Singh Patel Satya Pal Singh Baghel Rajeev Chandrasekhar Shobha Karandlaje Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Darshana Vikram Jardosh Meenakshi Lekhi Annpurna Devi Narayanaswamy Kaushal Kishore Ajay Bhatt L. Verma Ajay Kumar Chauhan Devusinh Bhagwanth Khuba Kapil Moreshwar Patil Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Subhas Sarkar Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Bharati Pravin Pawar Bishweswar Tudu Shantanu Thakur Munjapara Mahendrabhai John Barla L. Murugan Nisith Pramanik

The Centre is yet to allocate ministries to these ministers.