ADVERTISMENT
National

MP: 15 Dead, 35 Injured As Bus Collides With Stationary Truck in Rewa

"The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur (in UP) from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Sohagi Ghati area," Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

October 22, 2022
0 1 minute read
MP: 15 Dead, 35 Injured As Bus Collides With Stationary Truck in Rewa

REWA ( Madhya Pradesh )-  Fifteen persons were killed and more than 35 others injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday near Teonthar town, he said.

“The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur (in UP) from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Sohagi Ghati area,” Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

Also Read and Watch Tawang’s History

While 12 persons were killed on the spot, two others succumbed while being taken to a hospital from Teonthar to Rewa. Later, one more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Rewa, he said.

Related Articles

“Fifteen persons were killed in the accident, which left more than 35 others injured,” Rewa district’s superintendent of police (SP) said. After being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Sohagi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said. While most of the injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar, those who suffered serious injuries were shifted to Rewa, the SP added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and briefed him about the accident, an official said. Chouhan informed the UP chief minister that the seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment in a government medical college in Rewa. The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured persons, Chouhan told him.

Those who suffered minor injuries were given preliminary treatment and later sent to Prayagraj in another bus. The bodies of the victims are also being sent to Prayagraj, he added.

Tags
October 22, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

September 16, 2022
Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

September 15, 2022
Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

September 14, 2022
BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

September 13, 2022
CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia

CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia

September 5, 2022
Karnataka: Lingayat Seer accused of raping minors arrested, Sent to 14 days Judicial Custody.

Karnataka: Lingayat Seer accused of raping minors arrested, Sent to 14 days Judicial Custody.

September 2, 2022
China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh "outrageous": German envoy

China’s claim on Arunachal Pradesh “outrageous”: German envoy

August 30, 2022
SBI customers ALERT! SMS asking PAN is Fake – PIB

SBI customers ALERT! SMS asking PAN is Fake – PIB

August 29, 2022
Watch Video- Noida’s twin towers demolished

Watch Video- Noida’s twin towers demolished

August 28, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal proposes to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove 'no AAP MLA has broken away'

Arvind Kejriwal proposes to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove ‘no AAP MLA has broken away’

August 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button