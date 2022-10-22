ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Search and rescue mission concludes in Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash incident, Fifth Body Recovered

The Indian Army offers deepest condolences & stands firmly with the bereaved famili

October 22, 2022
Search and rescue mission concludes in Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash incident, Fifth Body Recovered

ITANAGAR/ TEZPUR –  The Search and Rescue Mission launched after Crash of a Army Chopper in Arunachal Pradesh has ended with the recovery of the mortal remains of fifth person, informed PRO defence.

There were five personnel on onboard when the mishap took place. Four mortal remains have been retrieved by late evening of 21 October 2022.

An Indian Army Aviation Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) – ALH WSI based at Likabali (Assam) crashed at general area Migging (South of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh) at 1043 hours on 21 October 2022.

Immediate joint search operations with teams from the Army & Airforce located the crash site, where the terrain is extremely challenging in terms of hills with steep gradients and thick jungle.

It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on ALH-WSI  and over 1800 service flying hours between them. The aircraft was inducted into service in June 2015.

Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a MAY DAY call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure.

This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which has been immediately consitituted to investigate the causes of the accident.

