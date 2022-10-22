Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DA rolls out Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0

ZIRO- The first outreach programme under Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 to provide service at doorsteps to public was started at Pitapool and Depo under Yazali circles of Lower Subansiri District here yesterday.

Lower Subansiri District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime with several HoD’s including District Medical Officer Dr. Tage Kanno, Deputy Director of School Education Tabia Chobin, DRCHO Dr.S.Rigia, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, District Veterinary Officer Dr.Hano Tama, District Fisheries Development Officer Liagi Lasa, District Food and Civil Supplies Officer Hage Tath, In-charge District Land Revenue Settlement Officer Er.Chaku Raju, BDO Yachuli Gyati Pussang, Yachuli Horticulture Development Officer Tasso Yalu, ICDS Statistical Assistant Tai Ampu and Yazali circle officer Tashi Wangchuk attended the outreach programme.

While speaking to students, teachers and public at Pitapool Upper Primary School, DC Bamin Nime advised the students to study hard, develop overall personality and emphasized on the importance of skill development trainings to generate employments and earn decent livelihoods for themselves. All the officers also informed about the various Govt. schemes and programmes available under their departments and the documents needed to be submitted to avail the same.

While appreciating the generous public of Yazali for ‘crowd funding’ a mess for Girl’s hostel at the school, DC Nime advised the school authority and students to keep their campus green and clean by planting flowers and ornamental fruit trees. The District Agriculture Officer and Yachuli Horticulture Development Officer assured to provide the necessary tool kits, flower seeds and fruit saplings to be planted at the campus by the students.

The team later proceeded to Depo which is at the extreme border of Yazali and Sagalee. An inspection of the Health and Wellness Centre and the de-funct Govt. Primary School was done. After due consultations with the DDSE, DMO and CO Yazali, DC decided to put the de-funct school building to use by renovating it and handing it over to medical department who were in shortage of infrastructures.

A public meeting was also conducted at the community hall where all the officers again briefed the public about the various Govt. schemes and programmes available under their departments and the ways and means to avail the same. Public present on the occasion also requested the District Administration for relaxation of fee amount of various forms of the departments and also to accept the photo-copies of the forms since it was quite difficult to travel to Ziro for form collection, located approx.70 kms away. The DC assured to look into their damands and accepted in principle to accept the photo-copy forms submitted by citizens of Depo circle.

The team was also accompanied and assisted by Pitapool ZPM Nabam Piju, Gaon buras and PRI leaders of both Pitapool and Depo circles.