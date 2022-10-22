ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Nabam Tuki flags off Ambulance donated by NEEPCO

October 22, 2022
SAGALEE-   Nabam Tuki, MLA Sagalee flagged off an  ambulance for CHC Sagalee on Friday. The ambulance was donated by NEEPCO for Sagalee block under their CSR programme.

Nabam Tuki, expressed gratitude to NEEPCO for the generous act and further appealed to the Medical Officer and staffs  to maintain the vehicle in good condition for the welfare of the patients and public of Sagalee.

 The flag off programme was among others attended by Koj Tacho, EAC Sagalee,GM NEEPCO, ,officers and official of CHC Sagalee and public leaders of Sagalee, etc.

 

