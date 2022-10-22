Arunachal Chopper Crash: Pilot sent out SOS call before crash

ITANAGAR/ TEZPUR- A ‘May Day call’ or SOS Call was received by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) prior to the Indian Army’s Chopper crash yesterday in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed at 10:43 am on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh near Migging village, 25 km away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district. The ATC received a ‘May Day call’ prior to the crash suggesting a mechanical or technical failure.

This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which has been immediately consitituted to investigate the causes of the accident.

Notably, the new information that emerged in the matter will be the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which was formed to investigate the causes of the accident.

The chopper based at Likabali (Assam) crashed at general area Migging (South of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh) at 1043 hours on 21 October 2022.

Immediate joint search operations with teams from the Army & Airforce located the crash site, where the terrain is extremely challenging in terms of hills with steep gradients and thick jungle.

There were five personnel on onboard when the mishap took place. Four mortal remains have been retrieved by late evening of 21 October 2022. As per latest reports, efforts are on to retrieve the fifth mortal remains.

It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on ALH-WSI and over 1800 service flying hours between them. The aircraft was inducted into service in June 2015.

Names of personnel will be released after notification to the next of kin., The Indian Army offers deepest condolences & stands firmly with the bereaved families, said the PRO defnece.