ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash: Mortal remains of 4 Army personnel recovered

The search operation for the one remaining personnel is underway.

October 21, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash: Mortal remains of 4 Army personnel recovered

ITANAGAR/ TEZPUR- The mortal remains of four military personnel were recovered of the five who were aboard an ALH WSI Army helicopter which crashed on Friday in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to the PRO (Defence) Tezpur.

The search operation for the one remaining personnel is underway.

The helicopter had taken off from Lekabali and crashed at 10:43 am around Migging (South of Tutting) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Watch Video 

Related Articles

“A joint Search and Rescue Operation of Army and IAF was launched immediately which included 1 MI17, 2 ALH and 3 columns of Army,” the PRO said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the crash has yet not been known.

“A total of 5 Personnel were on board, during the Search and Rescue Operation, the team has recovered the mortal remains of four individuals out of the five till now. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained,” the PRO added.

The site of the crash is not connected by any road but a rescue team has been sent to the location, said Upper Siang senior cop Jummar Basar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The helicopter, carrying army personnel, was on a regular sortie after taking off from Likabali this morning before crashing.

Tags
October 21, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal:  Ziro all set to roll out Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 towards Atmanirbhar Arunachal

Arunachal:  Ziro all set to roll out Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 towards Atmanirbhar Arunachal

October 18, 2022
Arunachal: IndiGo Test Flight lands in Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar

Arunachal: IndiGo Test Flight lands in Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar

October 18, 2022
Arunachal: Borgulian Service Union organizes medical camp cum awareness program on drug abuse

Arunachal: Borgulian Service Union organizes medical camp cum awareness program on drug abuse

October 18, 2022
Arunachal: Students Vandalise VC Secretariat of RGU

Arunachal: Students Vandalise VC Secretariat of RGU

October 17, 2022
Arunachal: Minister reviews Aspirational District Programme of the NITI Aayog in Namsai

Arunachal: Minister reviews Aspirational District Programme of the NITI Aayog in Namsai

October 17, 2022
Ambassador of India to Republic of Belarus and High Commissioner of India to Tanzania call on the Governor

Ambassador of India to Republic of Belarus and High Commissioner of India to Tanzania call on the Governor

October 17, 2022
Optimistic of Arunachalee athletes at Olympic by 2032: Tedir

Optimistic of Arunachalee athletes at Olympic by 2032: Tedir

October 17, 2022
Arunachal: RGU's VC Office Vandalised

Arunachal: RGU’s VC Office Vandalised

October 17, 2022
‘Abhinandan Arunachal’ held at Indore to promote Arunachal Tourism

‘Abhinandan Arunachal’ held at Indore to promote Arunachal Tourism

October 16, 2022
Arunachal: First Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 held at Sakyur

Arunachal: First Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 held at Sakyur

October 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button