Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash: Mortal remains of 4 Army personnel recovered

ITANAGAR/ TEZPUR- The mortal remains of four military personnel were recovered of the five who were aboard an ALH WSI Army helicopter which crashed on Friday in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to the PRO (Defence) Tezpur.

The search operation for the one remaining personnel is underway.

The helicopter had taken off from Lekabali and crashed at 10:43 am around Migging (South of Tutting) in Arunachal Pradesh.

“A joint Search and Rescue Operation of Army and IAF was launched immediately which included 1 MI17, 2 ALH and 3 columns of Army,” the PRO said.

The cause of the crash has yet not been known.

The site of the crash is not connected by any road but a rescue team has been sent to the location, said Upper Siang senior cop Jummar Basar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The helicopter, carrying army personnel, was on a regular sortie after taking off from Likabali this morning before crashing.