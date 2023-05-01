‘Mann Ki Baat’ is associated with nation building, says Governor

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the Special Screening of 100th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 30th April 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the Nation towards Shreshtha Bharat and Shashakta Bharat. He said that such an initiative is unique, not found in any other country and establishes direct contact of the Prime Minister with the people.

The Governor said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is associated with nation building. It touches common people and suggests local solutions. The programme recognizes the good works done by common citizens and shares them on a national platform so that it inspires others, he said. It was having a transformative impact on the country, the Governor said.

The Governor said that through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister has always emphasized on ‘Nari Shakti’, preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage and traditions of India and cooperation. He said that it is an obligation of every Indian to fulfill those objectives and look upon them with a sense of national pride.

The Governor said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ also highlights “Dharma and Karma’, i.e. faith and duties. He said that Dharma always teaches goodness of life and motivates all towards the wellbeing of the society, while Karma encourages spirit of service. He also cautioned that along with scientific progress, the people must not forget their roots.

The Governor appreciated the people of Arunachal Pradesh for taking initiatives inspired by the Mann Ki Baat programme. He appealed to every Arunachali to participate in the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mission and make it successful.

The Governor felicitated special ‘Mann Ki Baat’ invitees, Ms Meena Ngurang, Devang Hosai, Maling Gombu and Takar Talo, Gaon Burah of Jorsing Village, whose names were referred in various earlier episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by the Prime Minister. As a token of appreciation, the Governor announced an amount of Rs. 50,000.00 (Rupees Fifty Thousand) each for library books, Mon Shugu paper making and Panchayat of Jorsing Village.

People from all walks of life, including Padma Awardees Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa, eminent personalities, community based organizations, achievers in various fields, sportspersons, children with disabilities, women groups, school and college going students, NCC cadets and government officials attended the programme. Special Educator Miss Jenam Bui, sign language interpreter, narrated the talk to the hearing impaired children.