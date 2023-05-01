Centre Blocks 14 Mobile Apps used by Terrorists to Receive Msg from Pakistan

NEW DELHI- The central government has blocked 14 Messenger Mobile Apps that were used by terrorists in Pakistan as communication platforms to transmit information to Jammu and Kashmir.

Some media reports claimed that the apps blocked by the government include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.

It was found that these apps were being used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW), News18 reported citing sources.

The action was taken on the recommendation of security and intelligence agencies. A list of apps that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws was prepared, and the concerned ministry was informed of the request to ban them. These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, a media report said.

The government’s action against mobile applications that pose a threat to national security is not a recent occurrence.

In official communications to higher-ups, the intelligence agencies informed that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley, ANI said.

Previously, the Indian government banned numerous Chinese apps, accusing them of being “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.”

In total, around 250 Chinese apps have been banned over the past few years. Since June 2020, more than 200 Chinese apps, including popular ones such as TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, Xender, Camscanner, as well as popular mobile games such as PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire, have been banned.