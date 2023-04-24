ADVERTISMENT
NCM seeks report from Arunachal Pradesh Government regarding conversion of gurdwara into Buddhist site

“We have sought a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission,” the letter said.

Last Updated: April 24, 2023
NEW DELHI- Responding to the allegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee ( SGPC ) that the historic gurdwara associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, has been converted into a Buddhist temple, the National Commission of Minorities (NCM) on Monday has sought a detailed report from the State’s Chief Secretary.

The SGPC had recently claimed that a historic gurdwara in Arunachal Pradesh, which is associated with Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, has been converted into a Buddhist shrine.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday claimed a shrine associated with Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, in Arunachal Pradesh has been turned into a Buddhist shrine.

The SGPC claimed in a statement that photos shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 8 on social media made it clear that Gurdwara Guru Nanak Tapasthan in Mechuka has been converted into a Buddhist shrine.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami  said Guru Nanak Dev made religious journeys to different places for the welfare of humanity, which is known as ‘Udasis’ in Sikh history. Accordingly, there is a reference to Guru Nanak Dev’s visit to Mechuka. The SGPC president said Gurdwara Guru Nanak Tapasthan was established in memory of the Sikh guru. Historian Colonel Dalvinder Singh Grewal made an important contribution to the development of this gurdwara and with the support of the Indian Army, it was handed over to the ‘Sangat’ in March 1987.

“But it is highly unfortunate that now a mischievous attempt has been made to destroy this memorial shrine of the first Sikh Guru. It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh after visiting this historical Sikh shrine is showing it as a Buddhist shrine. This act is going to hurt Sikh sentiments, which will be strongly opposed at all levels,” said Dhami.

