Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s sister-in-law found living on footpath in Kolkata Suburb

ADVERTISEMENT

KOLKATA- woman identified as Ira Basu , sister-in-law of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, has reportedly been found to be living on the footpath at Dunlop area in Kolkata.

After the news of Ira Basu’s current living conditions went viral on social media, the administration sent an ambulance from Khardah municipality to take her from Dunlop area to Baranagar police station on Thursday. She was taken to a hospital in Kolkata for medical check up and treatment.

Ira Basu holds a PhD in virology and can speak both English and Bengali fluently. She was a state-level athlete and used to play table tennis and cricket, reports India Today .

Ira Basu, formerly a life sciences teacher at Priyanath Girls High School in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, is the sister of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s wife Mira.

. She was earlier a resident of Baranagar area but later moved to Lichu Bagan area at Khardah in North 24 Parganas district. Local residents would give her food, but she left the place and was recently found living on the streets in Dunlop.

According to media reports, Ira joined Priyanath Girls High School, Khardah, in 1976 as a biology teacher and, on June 28, 2009, she retired. Back then, Ira was staying at the house of Nalini Deb, who was the headmistress of the school in 1976, they added.

Krishnakali Chanda, headmistress of Priyanath High School, said, “Ira Basu used to teach here and retired in 2009. We worked on her pension, but the process was put on hold because she failed to submit any educational documents required to get the pension.

She claimed that she did a PhD in virology, but failed to produce any documents. She also failed to produce any other certificates or documents required to initiate the process of her pension. It is unfortunate that she is living on the streets. We all pray for her good health.”

Tapas Roy, deputy chief whip of the Trinamool Congress in the assembly and Baranagar MLA, said, “I heard about the matter and I am looking into it. We will do whatever required to help the woman.”

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s cousin Malavika Chatterjee told News18, “Yes, I know about the matter (about Ira Basu), but as far as I know she is not Mira’s own sister. Maybe she (Ira) is her (Mira) cousin. I pray for her healthy life.”