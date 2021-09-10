Arunachal: Tai Tach has been promoted as the new Principal of DK Govt Hr. Sec. School, Ziro

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO– Tai Tach has been promoted as the new Principal of DK Govt Hr. Sec. School, Ziro. He is seen in the middle of the above photograph. He has come a long way to grace the post of Principal.

Just sitting in the office, a man, a bit short in height came to meet with the DDSE, Lower Subansiri Tabia Chobin. He gave his introduction as the newly posted Principal of DK Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Ziro.

As he belongs to the undivided Lower Subansiri District, we admired him and welcomed him with cheerful dispositions. He was an apple of every eye.

Let’s hope that he will carry out his duties and responsibilities to the satisfaction of the public as well as the concerned department for which he has been serving.

At the same time, I wish that he will also come to the expectation of the students of this premiere institution of the district. This institution has been playing a pivotal role in shaping the future prospects of blooming and budding children of this particular district.

A startling disclosure that he made that once he was the student of this particular school and was scared of visiting the Principal’s quarter and now he is going to stay in this quarter.

I wish him all success in grooming the children coming from different segments!!

( un-edited story written by Pil Tayam )