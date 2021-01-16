Films are known as the mirror of society- Likha Saaya

NAHARLAGUN: The films based on the real story, day to day life and activity gives a message and knowledge to the masses and the society. said former MLA Likha Saaya.

Saaya was addressing the gathering on the launching of official trailer of much awaited film” Tears in Paradise” at Hotel Rising Sun’s conference hall at Naharlagun here on Saturday.

Wishing a grand success of the film, former MLA Likha Saaya said that films are known as the mirror of the society based on several practices. Through the film real stories of society can be shown to the outside world which will also impart awareness and knowledge, he added.

Stating that making films in the state is very difficult due to scarcity of marketing networks, He appealed to the team to provide a good story about the tradition and culture, so that the younger generation can carry forward.

Further, urging the entire artist of the state to be profession and maintain health fitness with dedication and determination, He also anticipated that one day Arunachal Pradesh will become hub of the film industry and generate employment for the talented artists.

Film Director Tai Gungte, several renowned artist among others were present on the occasion.