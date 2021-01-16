Arunachal: Panchayat leaders should  work in team spirit- Balo Raja

NIRJULI: Panchayat leaders should work in team spirit with determination, dedication and commitment for welfare of people and development of their area, stated Balo Raja, Advisor to Government of Arunachal Pradesh (Hydro Power Development) who is also the MLA of Palin-Chambang constituency.

Raja was addressing the recently elected Zila Parishad and gram panchayat members of Kra Daadi district here at a function.

“ We are elected leaders, people have faith on us. said Raja adding that there are lots of opportunities to serve and at the same time lots of challenges to face. He said.

The area and district can only develop if the district administration with cooperation of government and local self government is united and take forward milestone of development. He added.

Kra Daadi district Zila Parishad Chairperson, Charu Menia in her address said that “the party have chosen as representative and public have given us responsibility. We will try our best effort in taking up all developmental schemes for Kra daadi district and welfare of the people”

We all zila parishad members and several gram panchayat members including chairperson have given away with rousing welcome in capital and thanks each and everyone of them. She assured to work in team spirit in association with local MLA, district administration. Menia added.

Panchayat leaders of the district who were elected unopposed, thanked the public of the district and assure not to let their belief and faith diminish.

Out of 9 ZPM of which 8 are from BJP. They are Khyoda Ram, Godak Ruvi, Taring Bhat, Takam Talit Dado, Rumik Yajak, Dai Kiochik, Sorang Tania, Dolang Bharat among other Gram Chairperson were felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier the team of ZPM led by ZPM Charu Menia was given with warm welcome ad reception in Doimukh and went in a convoy in the capital complex.