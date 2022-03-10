Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 4 States, AAP Wins Punjab

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- The BJP has won four states, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also won the Punjab, the second state after Delhi. In Uttarakhand, the BJP has crossed majority mark while its ahead in 19 of 40 seats in Goa.

With around 90 of the state’s 117 seats, AAP is heading for a sweep in Punjab, this is a massive revolution,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

“The people Punjab have done something spectacular. This has been a huge revolution. So many big leaders like Amarinder Singh has lost, Sukhbir Badal lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Charanjit Channi lost, Navjot Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has crossed the 270 mark in latest trends. The party is firmly ahead of Samajwadi Party and Yogi Adityanath set for a second consecutive term as Chief Minister. The majority mark in the 403-member legislative assembly is 202.

Election trends show the BJP has extended its lead in Uttarakhand with the Congress trailing in the hill state. The BJP is leading in 42 seats while the Congress is leading in 25 in Uttarakhand assembly elections, as per the trends at 1 pm.

The BJP has won 20 seats in Goa while the Congress has won nine seats and is leading on 2 seats. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak and AAP won 2 each, Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party win 1 each and Independent 3

The BJP is likely to emerge as the largest party in Manipur but is short of the majority mark, show election trends. Meanwhile, BJP’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh has won from the Heingang seat by around 18,000 votes.