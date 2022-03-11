ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Budget Session 2022 of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly begins today

March 11, 2022
0 1 minute read
Budget Session 2022 of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly begins today
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-  The Budget session 2022 of of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin from Friday with the State Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra’s customary address to the members of the House. This will be five-days long session  and the first session of the year 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the annual Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on March 14 (Monday) next, the Assembly Secretary Kago Habung said.

On the opening day, as many as 12 key government Bills, including the Arunachal Pradesh (Obsolete and Redundant Regulations) Repeal Bill, 2022, will be tabled. Of the total Bills, eight are related to the all-important higher education sector.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu will introduce two Bills – the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-organization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Arunachal Pradesh (Obsolete and Redundant Regulations) Repeal Bill, 2022.

Related Articles

Deputy CM Chowna Mein, also the Minister in-charge of Finance and Tax, Excise & Narcotics, will present the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Education Minister Taba Tedir will present the Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences versity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Arunachal versity of Studies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Venkateshwara Open versity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Himalayan versity, Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Apex Professional versity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Northeast Frontier Technical versity (Neftu), Arunachal Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Arunodaya versity Arunachal Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Global versity Arunachal Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Tags
March 11, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: International Tribal Film Festival begins at Dirang

Arunachal: International Tribal Film Festival begins at Dirang

March 5, 2022
Arunachal: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball tournament started at Palin

Arunachal: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball tournament started at Palin

March 5, 2022
Arunachal: 18th Ziro Bird Walk held at rink road in Ziro

Arunachal: 18th Ziro Bird Walk held at rink road in Ziro

March 5, 2022
Arunachal: International Tribal Film Festival 2022 Is All Set To Begin In Dirang

Arunachal: International Tribal Film Festival 2022 Is All Set To Begin In Dirang

March 5, 2022
Arunachal: massive protest against China in Monigong demanding release of Tapor Pullom

Arunachal: massive protest against China in Monigong demanding release of Tapor Pullom

March 5, 2022
Arunachal: State Govt will plan a holistic development of Paglam area- CM

Arunachal: State Govt will plan a holistic development of Paglam area- CM

March 4, 2022
Chowna Mein inaugurates Bamboo Treatment Plant at Rain Forest Research Institute in Jorhat

Chowna Mein inaugurates Bamboo Treatment Plant at Rain Forest Research Institute in Jorhat

March 4, 2022
Arunachal: Khandu's cabinet decides to press the GOI to expedite the Hollongi Greenfield Airport project

Arunachal: ‘greenfield airport’ in Hollongi is expected to become operational from August 15

March 4, 2022
Six Arunachali students evacuated from Ukraine, arrive in New Delhi

Six Arunachali students evacuated from Ukraine, arrive in New Delhi

March 4, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein appeals people keep Namsai town plastic free

Arunachal: Chowna Mein appeals people to keep Namsai town plastic free

March 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button