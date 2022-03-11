ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Budget session 2022 of of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin from Friday with the State Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra’s customary address to the members of the House. This will be five-days long session and the first session of the year 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the annual Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on March 14 (Monday) next, the Assembly Secretary Kago Habung said.

On the opening day, as many as 12 key government Bills, including the Arunachal Pradesh (Obsolete and Redundant Regulations) Repeal Bill, 2022, will be tabled. Of the total Bills, eight are related to the all-important higher education sector.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu will introduce two Bills – the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-organization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Arunachal Pradesh (Obsolete and Redundant Regulations) Repeal Bill, 2022.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein, also the Minister in-charge of Finance and Tax, Excise & Narcotics, will present the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Education Minister Taba Tedir will present the Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences versity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Arunachal versity of Studies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Venkateshwara Open versity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Himalayan versity, Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Apex Professional versity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Northeast Frontier Technical versity (Neftu), Arunachal Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Arunodaya versity Arunachal Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Global versity Arunachal Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2022.