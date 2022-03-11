ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Budget Session 2022: 12 govt bills introduced in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh (Obsolete and Redundant Regulations) Repeal Bill 2022 along with another bill

March 11, 2022
0 1 minute read
ITANAGAR- Twelve government bills were introduced in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh (Obsolete and Redundant Regulations) Repeal Bill 2022 along with another bill – Arunachal Pradesh (Re-organization of Districts), bill in its amended form.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the Finance and Tax, Excise and Narcotics minister, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management and Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax bills in their amended forms.

Education Minister Taba Tedir introduced a total of eight bills relating to eight private universities in the state including, Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University; Arunachal Pradesh University of Studies; Venkateshwara Open University; Himalayan University; Apex Professional University; Northeast Frontier Technical University (NEFTU); Arunodaya University and Global University, in their amended forms.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bamang Felix during the proceedings of the House presented the Business Advisory Committee report which, was adopted through voice vote.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte who, was in the chair, appointed Congress MLA Ninong Ering, Kento Rina, Dasanglu Pul and Hayeng Mangfi, all BJP members as chairmen for the current session

