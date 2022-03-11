Arunachal: BRO Director General calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Director General (DG) of Border Roads Organization (BRO), Lt. General Rajeev Chaudhry, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 11th March 2022. They discussed about various road construction works in the State under different Projects of the BRO.

The Governor said that the road communication in Arunachal Pradesh is vital for the development of the State and the security of the Nation. He said that all the roads in the State must, therefore be made all weather worthy.

The Governor emphasised on quality constructions and timely implementation of road projects. He suggested for extra effort in project implementation as the working period in the State due to the extended monsoons is comparatively very less.

The Governor commended the DG BRO for the large scale contribution to infrastructure development and the vital role of the organization in the socio economic development of the State and its people. He said that the organization has been providing for the strategic needs of the State and Nation by its committed approach and cost effective and sustainable roads construction.

The Director General of Border Roads Organization assured the Governor of the best contribution of his organization for the rapid progress and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh.