Arunachal: PM SVANidhi camp held in Ziro

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO- Two days PM SVANidhi camp for urban streets vendors of Ziro town concluded on 10th March’2022 where 65 new street vendors enrolled, 20 street vendors enrolled for 2nd Loan amounting to 10,000/- 15 street vendors were provided with QR code issued by SBI Bank for digital on-boarding.

In the inaugural program which was conducted in Abotani Club, Ziro, EE DUDA Ziro Nich Jacob welcomed all the participants and team of staffs from ArSULM Itanagar, LDM Ziro, BM of SBI and Canara Bank and thanked the bankers fraternity that due to their cooperation the scheme has achieved the desired goal of sanctioning and disbursing loan to more than 150 beneficiaries are benefitted out of 246 enrolled so far.

While speaking Lead District Manager, Ziro sensitized the Vendors about the digital payment and use of QR Code. Branch Manager SBI, Ziro Informed that more that 100 application under the said scheme has been disbursed by SBI and the repayment is almost 100% which is a good sign for all and assured to sanction and disbursed 2nd term loan too.

Mission Director, ArSULM Nixon Lego thanked bankers fraternity for coming in the camp which directly helps the motive of the implementation of the PM SVANidhi scheme and briefed the DAY-NULM scheme benefits to all beneficiaries and argued to avail the benefit of other scheme too which has been implemented by DUDA Ziro.

Also PM SVANidhi camp has been concluded all over 33 Urban town where 5043 eligible Street vendors has applied loan, 2932 Loan has been sanctioned by Bank and 2544 application has been disbursed by the bank. 608 beneficiaries have return back first term loan, 237 beneficiaries has applied for 2nd term loan out of those who have return back the loan. 144 loan has been sanctioned and 98 loan cases has been disbursed by bank for 2nd term amounting to 20,000/-.

Speaking on the occasion Ravi Sharma, Senior State Mission Manager ArSULM informed all the vendors about the benefit of the PM SVANidhi Scheme and the three level of benefits which is being provided in the scheme for all vendors ranging from₹ 10,000/- first tranche, ₹ 20,000/- second tranche & ₹ 50,000/- 3rd tranche and also requested all vendors to be on-boarding digitally and use bar code issued by banks in daily transaction so that cash benefit can be availed from the scheme which will further benefit vendors in the long run, which is the main motive of PM SVANidhi scheme.

Other dignitary present were ASW-cum-AE DUDA Ziro Smti. Toko Yami, Kago Tagio JE, Branch Manager, Canara Bank, Shri Mukut Deori, Common Service Centre, Naharlagun, Miss Rubu Pampi and Pegmir yadap , Community Organizer, Ziro, Shri Kabak Jirjo and other staffs of DUDA Ziro.