Chowna Mein attends 45th GST Council Meeting held in Lucknow

LUCKNOW- The 45th GST Council Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister, Mrs Nirmala Sitaraman at Hotel Taj Mahal in Lucknow today.

Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister-in-Charge of Finance, Chowna Mein represented the State Govt of Arunachal Pradesh in the meeting. He was accompanied by Commissioner (Tax & Excise), Kanki Darang and Superintendent (Tax, Excise & Narcotics), Nakut Padung.

Actively participating in the meeting, Mein gave suggestions on various issues concerning the State of Arunachal Pradesh. On the issue of compulsory nomination of State Officers on the Board of Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN).

He presented before the Council that Arunachal Pradesh has limited senior level officers in the department, therefore a mid-level officers may be allowed to be nominated from the State. The GST Council agreed to the propositions of the Deputy Chief Minister and asked the State to take its own appropriate call.

Further, he emphasized on the protection of the Arecanut plantation in Arunachal and other North Eastern States since it is one of the revenue earning crop for the small farmers and many farmers cultivate Arecanut crop in large scale and there is vast scope for its expansion owing to the huge available land mass of the state.

Mein also participated in other issues like Exemption of covid related medicines, National Anti-Profiteering Authority, Rationalization and change of tax rate on various items and Review Revenue Position under Goods and Services of the States and the country.

The GST meeting was also attended by the Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Choudhary and Finance Ministers from the States and Union Territories.