Arunachal: Indian Oil Director calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Director (Human Resource), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Ranjan Kumar called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th September 2021. The Director briefed the Governor about Indian Oil Corporation operations and obligations in the State.

The Governor emphasised for more retail outlets of Petrol, Diesel and LPG cylinders to be provided in the State for enhancing the living standard of the people. He said that when Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are available to every household, the pristine glory of our forest will be restored as it will counter the rampaging deforestation in the State.

The Governor suggested to the IOC Director for opening LPG bottling plants so that the distribution and recycling of empty cylinders will be easy and regular. He suggested for plants in centrally located places like Bhalukpong, Pasighat, Tezu and Deomali, which can facilitate a number of districts.

The Governor advised the Indian Oil Corporation to contribute to the socio-economical development of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He asked the Corporation for taking up projects under Social Corporate Responsibility especially in health, education and revamp of traditional handloom and handicrafts.

The Governor also stressed on employment of qualified local youth in the Corporation.

The Director (Human Resource), Indian Oil Corporation assured the Governor to provide best service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Executive Director & State Head, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. G. Ramesh accompanied the Director in the meeting.