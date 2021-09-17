Arunachal Pradesh to open soon for tourism: CM Pema Khandu

ADVERTISEMENT

BOMDILA- Arunachal Pradesh will soon open up to tourists and visitors – this assurance was given by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in response to three point memorandum submitted by Tsering Wange President Arunachal Himalayan Tourism Development Society at Bomdila today.

The delegation members also apprised the Chief Minister about the grievances faced by the hoteliers who were served with notice by Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board to pay huge environmental compensation.

Wange further added that asking the hotel owners who have been incurring huge losses since last 19 months to pay up or face closure of unit is like putting salt on the fresh wounds.

The Chief Minister gave a positive nod to all the points mentioned in the memorandum for survival and revival of tourism in the state. He stated that he is fully aware of the issues faced by the tourism and hospitality industry in the state due to Covid-19 pandemic. He assured to ameliorate the hardships faced by tourism and hospitality sector.

Just last week AHTDS delegation submitted a similar memorandum to the Chief Secretary Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for opening up the state to tourists & visitors with proper SOPs in place.