Arunachal: KVK Tawang celebrates Poshan Maah

TAWANG- Awareness cum Training Programme for Anganwadi workers and farm women of Dudunghar circle was conducted by KVK Tawang today as a part of celebration of Poshan Maah.

Ms. Dorjee Yodon Thungon SMS (Home Science) KVK Tawang briefed about importance of Poshan Maah celebration and emphaised on nutrition in human health. Ms. Dorjee Yodon also advised for nutritional kitchen gardening for healthy fruits and vegetables.

Mr. C. K. Singh SMS (Agronomy) and Dr. A.K.Tiwari SMS (Horticulture) KVK Tawang spoke on biofortified varieties, Impotence of fruits and vegetables and nutritional kitchen gardening layout.

Participating as the Guest in the programme, Mr. Tashi Dondup, Supervisor, CDPO Office Lumla appealed the Anganwadi workers to ensure balanced diet for children and women to reduce malnutrition.

Plantation programme was also done at the end of the programme. Sanitizers, mask and seeds of vegetables were distributed to the participants. The Programme was organised following the guidelines of covid-19 pandemic.