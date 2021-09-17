Arunachal: DC Longding launches ‘Vahan 4’

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- Bani Lego, Deputy Commissioner Longding launched ‘Vahan 4’ – the web based application by Ministry of Transport Govt. of India today for online registration of all types of vehicles in the district.

Mr. Lego while launching vahan4 said “the new software is citizen-friendly. Now the process of getting vehicle registration will become easier and hassle free for the public as it now involves less human interaction.”

Speaking at the occasion Ahua Wangsu DTO (Transport) said with the launch of Vahan4 registration for all type of vehicles will be mandatorily done through online mode. Also, registration for old vehicles will be converted into online mode in a phased manner.

Harsh Raj, the District Informatics Officer who is working on the technical aspects informed that along with online registration, other vehicle related services like fancy number, National permit, No Objection certificate, Duplicate Registration Certificates, Renewal of registration, Transfer of ownership, Hypothecation etc can be done through Vahan4. With Vahan 4 a web-based application, data of vehicles in the entire country will be maintained at a national data centre, he added.

During the occasion Bani Lego also distributed new registration certificates generated through Vahan4 to the first batch of beneficiaries.

Lempho Toham, one of the beneficiaries told that he was happy with the new system as it was much easier than earlier paper and pen system also he believes that travelling through other state will become hassle free with data being saved in the online repository.

The Launch program was attended by all the officials and staff of the District Transport Office and National Informatics Office.