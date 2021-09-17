Arunachal: Governor participates in the ‘Kisan-Jawan Samman Diwas’ celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- A delegation of BJP Kishan Morcha led by State Agriculture Minister Er. Tage Taki called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th September 2021 and felicitated him on the occasion of ‘Kisan’- ‘Jawan’ Samman Diwas, which commemorates the birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The delegation also presented a certificate to the Governor citing their gratitude for his sacrifice and commitment towards the Nation as a member of the India Armed Forces.

The Governor commended the initiatives of the Kisan Morcha and said that with equal contribution of the farmers and the soldiers, India will be one of the most developed and prosperous nations in the world.

The Governor advised the delegation to work hard and commit themselves to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. He said that after many decades, the nation has a nationalist, foresighted, experienced and committed popular Prime Minister, who is initiating much needed changes in the developmental progress of the Nation.

On the sideline of the ‘Kisan-Jawan’ Samman Diwas celebration, the Governor advised the Agriculture Minister to revamp the State Horticulture farm, Shergaon and Farmer’s Training Centre, Salari in West Kameng District, which the Governor had visited during his district tours earlier.

He asked the State Minister to improve these institutes and make them the best institutes of North East India, by conducting latest experiments and setting production targets to get the best results from these two important institutes.

The Governor enquired about the proposed oilseed programmes and advised the minister for taking up the productivity of oilseed in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Mode as it will benefit the local people under ‘Start Up’ initiative and employment of the State.

Earlier, State President, BJP Kishan Morcha and National Secretary and BJP Kishan Morcha Dr. Sambhu Kumar, who were part of the delegation, informed the Governor that Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas is being observed throughout the State and Vir Naris and Ex-Servicemen are being felicitated.

They expressed gratitude to the Governor for the welfare of farmers of the State and for his initiatives in establishing the ‘Rajya Sainik Board’ and for welfare measures for the ex-servicemen.