Arunachal: Tsering Tashi launches ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyaan’ in Tawang

TAWANG- The “Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyaan” launched in Tawang by MLA Tsering Tashi today on the occasion of the 71st Birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tsering Tashi along with PRI Leaders and public leaders felicitated the Ex-servicemen and farmers of Tawang under Kissan Jawan Samman programme . In the afternoon he donated blood, meet the patients and distributed fruits at KDS district Hospital Tawang to mark the occasion.

Earlier speaking on the occasion MLA Tawang appealed the PRI members and public leaders to dedicate their service for social development during the twenty days celebration by organising social services, blood donation and mass awareness on COVID-19 etc. our country under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi is progressing in the field of agriculture, defence and foreign policies.

Citing example of road development he said we can witness that Balipara Charduar Tawang road was under construction for last 25 years but progress made in last three four years are exemplary, the upcoming tunnels, and airports in different parts of the state were a distant dream in the past, but some of the mini airports in state are made operational now, Border security has been strengthened.

We should be happy and proud to have opportunity to work under his leadership. Like our Prime Minister we all should also keep Nation in our first priority. MLA Tawang further informed that there will be shortage of power in the coming winter in Tawang district, Electricity is a basic need today and Government will left no stone unturned to provide the basic services he added.

He informed about the governments plan to connect the border towns through a railway project, but at the same expressed his concern for shortage of land availability in Tawang for the said project. Further speaking on the Importance of bhoti he said we already have a script which needs to be learnt by like any other language we learn.

We have already lost two precious years in this covid pandemic and education of our children suffered, but now its high time that we all work collectively towards education development and appealed the village council members and PRI members to monitor functioning of schools and bring back normal sessions.

He appealed the villagers for timely completion of all government developmental schemes and submission of utilization certificate. He expressed his gratitude to the ex-servicemen and farmers and prayed for long and healthy life of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Sange chhodup District President BJP Tawang, Leki Gombu ZPC Tawang, Thupten Wangdi President Ex-Servicemen Association of Tawang, Pema Ngawang and Thutan Gombu senior public leaders also spoke on the occasion.