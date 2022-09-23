Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet brings Talle Valley to limelight again

ZIRO- Once proposed to be ‘Summer Capital’ of Arunachal Pradesh, the 337 sq.kms Talle Valley wild life sanctuary famed for its hot-spot biodiversity should be maintained and up kept in its pristine glory, said Tanw Supung Dukung, (the apex body of the Apatanis) President H.K Shalla at DC’s conference hall here today.

Appealing the forest department to preserve the rich natural flora and fauna of the valley established in 1995 and located 20 kms from the main town, Shalla urged them to explore all available species found in the valley including exotic birds, rare animals, medicinal plants and butterflies but also appealed them not to spoil the natural beauty and eco-system of the valley in the process.

Speaking at the 9th edition of ‘Ziro Butterfly Meet-2022’ as chief guest, the TSD President lamented the diminishing migratory bird visit to Ziro Valley once famed for the visits of numerous categories of migratory birds including the famed ‘Black Necked Cranes’ and implored the forest department to strictly prohibit hunting and to take up the ‘Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan’ seriously and effectively. He also urged the denizens of Ziro Valley to be hospitable to visitors as Ziro was surely and slowly turning into a tourist hub.

Appreciating ‘Ngunu Ziro’ for organizing the two-day Ziro Butterfly Meet, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime narrated few instances of hunters turning into conservationists and urged denizens of the District to cooperate and support the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, vocal for local and plastic free Ziro campaigns.

Pointing out that conservation of Ziro Valley is being augmented through Ziro Butterfly Meet, Divisional Forest Officer Millo Tasser urged the visiting tourists to be responsible visitors whose common sense and nature friendly act like avoiding plastic items in the jungles would go a long way in conservation of environment and preservation of wild life.

Earlier, Butterfly expert Dr.Munsoon Jyoti Gogoi made a PP on ‘Conservation Livelihood and Butterflies’ while Talle Wild Life Sanctuary RFO Ngilyang Tachang made a PP on ‘Tale Wild Life Sanctuary’ and member Ngunu Ziro Hibu Tatu made a PP on’ Ngunu Ziro-An Introduction’. Retired Karnataka cadre IFS officer Millo Tago, Apatani Women Association of Ziro Secretary Leegang Anya and District Tourism Officer Dikchu Raji also spoke on the occasion attended by avid butterfly lovers and enthusiasts from various parts of the country including Professor Krushnamegh Kunte, renowned Butterfly expert from National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bangalore.\

The participants including Ph.D students from Bangalore, Hyderabad and students of St.Claret College Ziro would stay for two days at Pange and Talle Valley during the meet. Resource persons would be Dr. Munsoon Jyoti and Dr. B.B Bhatt from PCCF office Itanagar. (DIPRO).