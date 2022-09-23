Arunachal: APCTA sat-in peaceful silent dharna in support of DGPC

ITANAGAR- In solidarity with the traumatised teachers of Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki (DPGC); all the units of Arunachal Pradesh Teachers’ Association (APCTA) in all the Government colleges of Arunachal Pradesh organised silent sit-in dharna supporting the Pen-down strike by DPGC against the terrorising ghastly act against the teachers by students after losing to college’ students’ union election for the post of General Secretary.

Few of the placards read “Save our self respect and integrity”, “Teachers are not scapegoats”, “Stop turning college campuses in war zones”, “we teach, we care, thou be fair”, “Violence has no place in civilised society”, ” I am not angry, I am disappointed”.

The President of APCTA Associate Professor Mr. Narmi Darang from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat expressed that he was hopeful of early mitigation of all the four demands against violence staged by few unscrupulous students and outsiders at DPGC on the night of 19 Sept, 2022 and strongly expressed that APCTA won’t stop to stand for the rights and protection of the college teachers.

Expressing her satisfaction over the silent sit-in peaceful dharna all over Arunachal Pradesh by all the government colleges, Associate Professor Mrs. Tumbom Riba, General Secretary of APCTA from Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar thanked all the units and in her oration she categorically said that APCTA stands unity as a family and will not any injustice happen to any member of APCTA.

Assistant Professor Dr. Tadam Rutti, Vice President of APCTA informed that while all other colleges stood strong in support of DPGC Kamki teachers in silent dharna, only their college Doimukh Government College and Rangfrah Government College, Changlang also declared one day pen-down protest.