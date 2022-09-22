ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Woman held for torturing minor domestic help

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: Woman held for torturing minor domestic help

PASIGHAT-  A woman was arrested  by Pasighat Woman Police for allegedly torturing a minor girl whom she had employed as domestic help, police said today.

As per the direction of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), a case was registered against one Melody Moyong, w/o Er. Toram Taggi working as a computer operator in PWD office, Pasighat in connection with a case of torturing a domestic worker (name can’t be disclosed as she is  a minor), informed Child Protection Officer, East Siang Unit, advocate Borik Tarang.

As per report, Mrs Melody Moyong has been arrested in connection with the torturing of a domestic help by Women PS of Pasighat on the strict monitoring and control over violation of rights of child anytime and anywhere.

Mrs Moyong has been found torturing a 15 year old domestic help from last 2 years who was beaten her to fall unconsciousness on 13t September 2022.

After lodging of a case of torture, Mrs Melody Moyong has been arrested.

All general public are appealed not to torture any domestic help and urged not to engage child a labour, informed Tarang in a statement.

September 22, 2022
