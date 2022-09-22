Arunachal: After success of Sarkar Aapke Dwar, will soon launch Seva Aapke Dwar, says Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- In view of the huge success of Sarkar Aapke Dwar program being held across the state since last few years, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today informed that its second part would be launched soon and tagged as Seva Aapke Dwar 2.O.

Speaking to deputy commissioners of all the districts virtually during the 19th e-Pragati meeting this morning, Khandu said Seva Aapke Dwar will be different from Sarkar Aapke Dwar and will be based on actual need of villagers.

“In Sarkar Aapke Dwar you have been taking your services to the people but in Seva Aapke Dwar you will be taking the exact service to the people actually required by them,” he informed.

Khandu elaborated that a prior exercise has to be done by the concerned administrative officer and collect data like number of villages, number of villagers, which scheme they haven’t availed, which scheme they actually want to avail, for which scheme they are actually eligible and which scheme would be feasible for the particular village, which services are yet to be availed by the villagers, etc.

“Based on these inputs, the administration will prepare in advance and take only the required schemes and services to the people. This will ensure that people get what they want and not choose from what is on offer. In short, earlier you gave what you had. Now you give what people want,” Khandu added.

He appreciated the district administrations for taking Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps to remotest of places and efficiently bridging the gap between the government and citizens. He expressed optimism that they will work with the same sincerity and energy in implementing the second avatar of the hugely successful program.

Khandu hinted that Seva Aapke Dwar program would be launched sometime in October next from Siang.

He expressed satisfaction on overall progress across the state particularly in implementation of e-Office and DBT mode of payment. He called upon the deputy commissioners to lead their offices to go from paper files to e-files.

Reviewing the installation of 4G towers in rural areas, the Chief Minister urged the DCs to concentrate on the process and coordinate with concerned officials. He stressed on the urgency to digitally connect all unconnected areas as soon as possible.

He also urged the DCs to create awareness and ensure people in their districts come forward for Aadhar seeding with Voter IDs. This, he said, is required to check voter enrollment at more than one place by a single individual.

“This is an urgent requirement for Arunachal Pradesh where we have been witnessing people having more than one Voter ID. This hampers a free and fair electoral process and must be checked,” Khandu observed.

Several projects and programs were reviewed during today’s meeting. Prominent among these were the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro project, Kurung, Nafra and New Melling hydro projects, Daporijo-Taliha Road, Roing-Anini, Joram-Koloriang Road, progress on 4G towers, 132 KV Roing to Chhapakua line, etc.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the Chief Secretary and other top government officials.