 Arunachal: WTI donates sleeping bags to field staffs of DEWS

PASIGHAT- Extending their help to the field staffs of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary ( DEWS ) , the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI ) , HQ at Noida, National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh has donated a set of 25 numbers of Sleeping bags to be used by patrolling staffs of the sanctuary recently. While the daughter of late Dr. Daying Ering in whose memory the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary has been named after Ponung Ering Angu, who is currently posted as Jt. Director, Women and Child Development, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar, has also donated Solar Lights with accessories to the patrolling staff of Pillumukh wildlife beat.

While handing over the sleeping bags to the Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in a formal ceremony held at the wildlife division office recently, Ms Upasana Ganguly, Manager and Head, Right of passage, Elephant Corridors Project, Wildlife Trust of India said that the NGO is working for wildlife conservator from around a decade and is currently executing an elephant corridor project in the buffer zone of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and need the support of the wildlife division.

“We will extend more supports by providing total of 55 sleeping bags to all the field staffs of the sanctuary and shall work with the wildlife division”, added Ganguly who is said to have been sent by the Founder & CEO of WTI, Vivek Menon after DFO D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga wrote a letter to the WTI head seeking details of Elephant Corridor Project ‘D. Ering-Dibru Saikhowa Elephant Corridor between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh’ which is currently under execution in the buffer/eco-sensitive zone of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary.

While in an another event, DFO Tasang Taga with Orin Perme, i/c Range Officer, Anchalghat Wildlife Range and with staffs received a medium size set of Solar panel and battery with accessories donated by Ponung Ering Angu, daughter of late Dr. Daying Ering in whose memory name the sanctuary is named after, to encourage the field staffs of Pillumukh Wildlife beat who are currently stationing inside the sanctuary intensifying patrolling to avert possible hunting attempts.

Speaking on the sideline of the solar lighting donation by daughter of Late Daying Ering, Tasang Taga, DFO Wildlife expressed his gratitude by saying the help extended will be very helpful to the dedicated and sincere field staff who are camping in a temporary hut to avert any possible hunting attempts.

While expressing thankfulness to the WTI for the sleeping bags, Taga said that presently he can’t give support letter to WTI as sought by them in connection with the ‘D. Ering-Dibru Saikhowa Elephant Corridor between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh’ as the team WTI is yet to live up to the assurance given by WTI Founder & CEO, Vivek Menon, wherein WTI head had assured in an earlier Email communication, to start the said elephant corridor project with the due permission and guidance of the DFO D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary Division, as the same project was initiated and proposed by Wildlife Division by the previous DFO of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, not from the territorial forest division.