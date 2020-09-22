Arunachal: Women officiers donates Computer to Govt Upper Primary School, Yupia

ADVERTISEMENT

Yupia: In a small initiative to pay back to society, women officers of district headquarter Yupia comprising district heads and administrators came together for a noble cause to help Govt Upper Primary School, Yupia which was in great need of Computer system and other stationeries.

Team of women officers visited the Govt Upper Primary School, Yupia and donated a Computer system (Desktop), computer table & Chair, almirah and chairs today. Elated Head Mistress Mrs Obi Zirdo Rumi thanked the lady officers for their contributions and said that this will encouraged her and her entire team to work more diligently in giving better educations to students. She also shared that due to non-availability of computer system in the school, they were facing lots of problems in getting their things done on time and they manage everything from their own means.

The whole idea of donating a computer came up, when a lady officer from Yupia visited the school and while conversing with Head Mistress she came to know that school is running without a computer system when there is talk going on everywhere about online teachings and all. She appealed all her lady officers to contribute for the cause and there was overwhelming response. Though whole effort was to provide just a computer system but with collective effort we end up giving more than that. Among gent officers, ADC Yupia, DMO, DDTH and F&AO DC office also contributed from their end in support of the cause.

The GUPS, Yupia is located in district headquarter, Yupia and by virtue of its location it is the focal point of most of programme conducted by various departments in Yupia. As per report of Head Mistress enrolment of the school is more 160 plus and due to its good academic performance most of the parents/ guardians from nearby villages preferred GUPS, Yupia.