North East

Assam CM releases book titled “Baton Baton Mein”

The book is a collection of 43 articles written by the author in Hindi, Assamese and English in last 15 years

September 22, 2020
Guwahati-   Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today  released a book titled “बातो बातों में” authored by Dr. A.K Pansari, Chancellor, Royal Global University (RGU) in the presence of senior officials.

The book is a collection of 43 articles written by the author in Hindi, Assamese and English in last 15 years and published in Dainik Purvoday, The Assam Tribune and Dainik Janambhumi. Many of these articles were written and published during this pandemic to motivate people.

 A multi-faceted personality with active habits, amicable disposition, clarity of thought,  perception and great enterprising spirit, Dr.Pansari, is an exemplary figure, inspiring many around him. Be it educational, professional, social or any other gathering, he is omnipresent ready to cooperate, and strives to be an integral part of the society.

