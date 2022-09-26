ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Tsering Tashi flags off Badminton team to participate 10th Greater Kameng Badminton tournament

September 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Tsering Tashi flags off Badminton team to participate 10th Greater Kameng Badminton tournament

TAWANG-    A team of 40 members participating in the 10th Greater Kameng badminton tournament to be held in Dirang, West Kameng district were today flagged off by MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi and Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo.

Addressing the members at zomkhang hall before flagging off, MLA Tawang conveyed best wishes to the participants and said badminton is gaining popularity in Arunachal Pradesh and many people are coming forward.

He expressed his gratitude to the participants and organising committee Tawang badminton association  for successful conduct of 6th Dorjee Khandu memorial badminton tournament concluded recently at lungla. Many youngsters are taking serious interest in the games and sports and hope this up coming youngsters will bring laurel to state and country he added.

Arunachal: Tsering Tashi flags off Badminton team to participate 10th Greater Kameng Badminton tournament

Related Articles

DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo also conveyed his best wishes to the players and said games and sports not only keeps us physically fit, but it also helps us to be mentally developed and spiritually connected to the Supreme power.

He said that like badminton we can promote basket ball and other indoor games among the willing youths, since we have shortage of fields for outdoor games like football and cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
September 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Kra Daadi Admin felicitates winners of Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy and Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship

Arunachal: Kra Daadi Admin felicitates winners of Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy and Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship

June 19, 2022
Itanagar: 5th Sub Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament begins

Itanagar: 5th Sub Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament begins

June 10, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu flagged-in 2nd Trans-Arunachal Drive

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flagged-in 2nd Trans-Arunachal Drive

May 15, 2022
Itanagar: DNGC NSS Unit attend NIMAS

Itanagar: DNGC NSS Unit attend NIMAS

May 10, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein flags off Trans Arunachal Drive at Pangsau Pass in Changlang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein flags off Trans Arunachal Drive at Pangsau Pass in Changlang

May 5, 2022
Arunachal: RGU Karate Team wins Khelo India in Intervarsity Karate Championship

Arunachal: RGU Karate Team wins Khelo India in Intervarsity Karate Championship

May 3, 2022
Itanagar: Governor flags off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally

Itanagar: Governor flags off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally

April 10, 2022
Arunachalee reflect Olympic talents: Bamang Tago

Arunachalee reflect Olympic talents: Bamang Tago

March 20, 2022
Arunachal: Army team wins 15th National Rafting Championship

Arunachal: Army team wins 15th National Rafting Championship

March 20, 2022
Arunachal CM flags Off National Rafting Championship at Siang

Arunachal CM flags Off National Rafting Championship at Siang

March 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button