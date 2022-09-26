Arunachal: Tsering Tashi flags off Badminton team to participate 10th Greater Kameng Badminton tournament

TAWANG- A team of 40 members participating in the 10th Greater Kameng badminton tournament to be held in Dirang, West Kameng district were today flagged off by MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi and Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo.

Addressing the members at zomkhang hall before flagging off, MLA Tawang conveyed best wishes to the participants and said badminton is gaining popularity in Arunachal Pradesh and many people are coming forward.

He expressed his gratitude to the participants and organising committee Tawang badminton association for successful conduct of 6th Dorjee Khandu memorial badminton tournament concluded recently at lungla. Many youngsters are taking serious interest in the games and sports and hope this up coming youngsters will bring laurel to state and country he added.

DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo also conveyed his best wishes to the players and said games and sports not only keeps us physically fit, but it also helps us to be mentally developed and spiritually connected to the Supreme power.

He said that like badminton we can promote basket ball and other indoor games among the willing youths, since we have shortage of fields for outdoor games like football and cricket.