Arunachal Governor presents Citations to 97 Field Regiment, 1 Arunachal Scouts and 25 MADRAS

ITANAGAR- Continuing his endeavour to motivate Indian Army Units guarding the territorial integrity of the Nation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citation to 97 Field Regiment, 1st Battalion of Arunachal Scouts and 25th Battalion of The Madras Regiment at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th September 2022 for their professional competence and élan, which they have displayed on their front in their area of operational responsibilities.

Commanding Officer of 97 Field Regiment, Col Vivek Pathak, Subedar Major SN Yadav and junior most Gunner of the Unit, Gunner Surjeet received the Governor’s Citation for 97 Field Regiment. Commanding Officer of 1st Battalion of Arunachal Scouts, Col Mukul Sati, Subedar Major Dorjee Khandu Bapu and junior most Sepoy, Sepoy Azepso Ngadong received the Governor’s Citation for 1 Arunachal Scouts. Commanding Officer of 25th Battalion of The Madras Regiment, Col Saurabh Kumar Mishra, Subedar Major Hony Lt. R. Jay Kumar and Junior most Sepoy, Sepoy Manu received the Governor’s Citation for 25 MADRAS.

The Governor exhorted the Commanding Officers and troops to continue maintaining the highest order of inviolability of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh. He also urged them to uphold discipline, hard work and empathy in the face of any situation or challenge as professional mission oriented men of the Indian Army.

The Governor commended the 97 Field Regiment for displaying praiseworthy zeal in rendering support to the Civil Administration and also for helping the local population by providing them welfare and humanitarian assistance, including promotion of educational and sports activities, environmental sensitivity, women empowerment, medical facilities and rescue of civilians and tourists stranded during the natural calamities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor appreciated the officers and personnel of 1 Arunachal Scouts, for being the benevolent ‘Force Multiplier Sons of Arunachal’. He also appreciated their outstanding empathy and humanism towards the civil population. He commended the Battalion for assisting the district administration and local people at the time of emergencies, particularly in the fire accidents.

The Governor lauded 25 MADRAS for rendering humanitarian assistance to people in remote border villages by providing them medical care and other welfare assistance. He praised the Battalion for contributing to Nation Building through empowerment schemes for the local population, as also for promoting sports activities, training the local youth for Army recruitment and assisting the civil administration as part of its Operation Sadhbhavna.