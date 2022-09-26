Arunachal CM inaugurates New Academic Blocks of Saint Claret College in Ziro

ZIRO- The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the New Academic Block of Saint Claret College in Ziro on September 26th, 2022 in Lower Subansiri District, amidst various dignitaries and guests of honor comprising of Staff, faculty members, students and other stake holders of the College.

The programme formally began with the Inauguration, followed by the unveiling of the inscription stone and blessing of the New Academic Block. The Chief Minister along with other guests of honor, visited and inspected the facilities available in the College thereafter.

The new academic block has a total coverage of 74973 Sq. feet with 29 classrooms, 4 laboratories, an auditorium, seminar hall and a few support services for the students and faculty members.

Speaking the gathering Pema Khandu, highlighted about the New Education Policy, 2020 and that NEP is a reform to be mandated everywhere by 2030. The CM promised that the Government will provide and extend all help to SCCZ for setting up a gallery for games & sports.

Taba Tedir, Minister, Education and Cultural Affairs & DIA emphasized that education should be affordable, accessible and accountable to all the people. He acknowledged the Missionaries for taking the quality of education to new heights and also and urged the students to be good citizens of the country.

The Principal, Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz thanked the Chief Guest, Shri Pema Khandu, for his heartfelt support of Rs 2.47Cr and other contributors and well wishers for their contribution towards the completion of the new academic block.

ADVERTISEMENT

A solemn Cultural Program was also hosted that witnessed the felicitation of dignitaries and rank holders, from SCCZ in the RGU May-June 2022 Exams.