ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Four rescued bear cubs set to be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve

Siyang, an Asiatic black bear cub, was rescued by local environmentalists when it was just one month old.

September 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Four rescued bear cubs set to be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve

ITANAGAR-  Five-month-old Siyang and three of her peers are all set to make Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Arunachal Pradesh their new home, having completed the acclimatisation process in the national park under the supervision of experts over the past few months.

Siyang, an Asiatic black bear cub, was rescued by local environmentalists when it was just one month old. The cub was found in a dehydrated condition on the Siang river bed, and was named after the river.

The tiny one was then brought to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) here, where it was nursed back to health, said one of its officials.

At the centre, Siyang met three other rescued friends – two male cubs, Den and Itna, and another female Devi – and the four got along well quickly, the CRBC official said.

Related Articles

“Orphaned bears are made to go through the acclimatisation process before they are released in the wild. These four will be released in the reserve in December or early January next year,” he said.
Siyang is the most active of the four and a favourite of all forest personnel, CBRC head PanjitBasumatary said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
September 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet brings Talle Valley to limelight again

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet brings Talle Valley to limelight again

September 23, 2022
Arunachal: Woman held for torturing minor domestic help

Arunachal: Woman held for torturing minor domestic help

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: After success of Sarkar Aapke Dwar, will soon launch Seva Aapke Dwar, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: After success of Sarkar Aapke Dwar, will soon launch Seva Aapke Dwar, says Pema Khandu

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: National Seminar on, Education: Affirmative Action and Inclusion in North-East India, inaugurated in RGU

Arunachal: National Seminar on, Education: Affirmative Action and Inclusion in North-East India, inaugurated in RGU

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: Orientation on Hamara Vidyalaya Held in Namsai

Arunachal: Orientation on Hamara Vidyalaya Held in Namsai

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: Health Check-up Camp cum Mela held at Yingkiong

Arunachal: Health Check-up Camp cum Mela held at Yingkiong

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: Search ops for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao called off

Arunachal: Search ops for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao called off

September 22, 2022
Arunachal: Govt constitute high-level panel to probe APPSC paper leak case

Arunachal: Govt constitute high-level panel to probe APPSC paper leak case

September 21, 2022
Arunachal: Aspirants organize a unique protest by crowdfunding for APPSC

Arunachal: Aspirants organize a unique protest by crowdfunding for APPSC

September 21, 2022
Arunachal: MoS Pratima Bhoumik visits Namsai

Arunachal: MoS Pratima Bhoumik visits Namsai

September 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button