Arunachal: Four rescued bear cubs set to be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve

ITANAGAR- Five-month-old Siyang and three of her peers are all set to make Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Arunachal Pradesh their new home, having completed the acclimatisation process in the national park under the supervision of experts over the past few months.

Siyang, an Asiatic black bear cub, was rescued by local environmentalists when it was just one month old. The cub was found in a dehydrated condition on the Siang river bed, and was named after the river.

The tiny one was then brought to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) here, where it was nursed back to health, said one of its officials.

At the centre, Siyang met three other rescued friends – two male cubs, Den and Itna, and another female Devi – and the four got along well quickly, the CRBC official said.

“Orphaned bears are made to go through the acclimatisation process before they are released in the wild. These four will be released in the reserve in December or early January next year,” he said.

Siyang is the most active of the four and a favourite of all forest personnel, CBRC head PanjitBasumatary said.