Himachal: 7 killed, 10 injured, after Tourist tempo falls into gorge

SHIMLA- Seven tourists died and 10 suffered injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Kullu district on Sunday evening. Vehicle carrying 17 people was on way to Banjar from Jalori pass when the mishap occurred. Three are the students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were among 7 tourists killed, officials said on Monday.

Ten others were injured in the accident that took place at 8:30 pm on Sunday in Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death of the passengers and extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to a Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

People involved in the accident came from various states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, as per local BJP MLA Surender Shourie. The process to identify the victims is going on.

In a live stream video posted on his Facebook late at night, he informed about the accident as well as thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out the rescue operation despite the challenging situations.