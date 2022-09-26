ADVERTISMENT
National

Himachal: 7 killed, 10 injured, after Tourist tempo falls into gorge

PM Modi extends condolences

September 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
Himachal: 7 killed, 10 injured, after Tourist tempo falls into gorge

SHIMLA-  Seven tourists died and 10 suffered injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Kullu district on Sunday evening. Vehicle carrying 17 people was on way to Banjar from Jalori pass when the mishap occurred. Three are the students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were among 7 tourists killed, officials said on Monday.

Ten others were injured in the accident that took place at 8:30 pm on Sunday in Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death of the passengers and extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to a Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

People involved in the accident came from various states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, as per local BJP MLA Surender Shourie. The process to identify the victims is going on.

In a live stream video posted on his Facebook late at night, he informed about the accident as well as thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out the rescue operation despite the challenging situations.

Tags
September 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

SBI customers ALERT! SMS asking PAN is Fake – PIB

SBI customers ALERT! SMS asking PAN is Fake – PIB

August 29, 2022
Watch Video- Noida’s twin towers demolished

Watch Video- Noida’s twin towers demolished

August 28, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal proposes to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove 'no AAP MLA has broken away'

Arvind Kejriwal proposes to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove ‘no AAP MLA has broken away’

August 26, 2022
Explained: Why India to buy MQ9 Reaper Drone from America

Explained: Why India to buy MQ9 Reaper Drone from America

August 25, 2022
Explained: Space would be the next War Front ?

Explained: Space would be the next War Front ?

August 21, 2022
Himachal Flash Flood: 22 Dead, 5 Missing, Railway Bridge Collapsed

Himachal Flash Flood: 22 Dead, 5 Missing, Railway Bridge Collapsed

August 20, 2022
India blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

India blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

August 18, 2022
J&K: 7 ITBP personnel dead, 31 injured in Pahalgam Accident

J&K: 7 ITBP personnel dead, 31 injured in Pahalgam Accident

August 17, 2022
BJP's Top Body Reshuffle: Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj out; Sonowal, Yediyurappa in

BJP’s Top Body Reshuffle: Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj out; Sonowal, Yediyurappa in

August 17, 2022
Nation All Set To Celebrate 75 Years Of Independence

Nation All Set To Celebrate 75 Years Of Independence

August 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button