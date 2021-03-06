Arunachal: State level training of community volunteers on disaster response begins,

PASIGHAT (Maksam Tayeng )- The State level training of community volunteers in disaster response for eastern Arunachal zone was inaugurated by Tanpho Wangnaw, MLA Longding cum advisor to Minister, Disaster Management-cum-Chief Minister, Government of Arunachal Pradesh here at Outdoor Stadium Pasighat today amidst the presence of Director, Disaster Management, SP NDRF, Dy. Commissioner East Siang District and 160 community volunteers on today’s inaugural day.

The training is being organized by the Department of Disaster Management, GoAP in collaboration with SDRF will conclude on April 17 next.

The Chief Guest, Wangnaw, addressing the volunteers, said that the State Government has initiated the training of community volunteers as they are first responders of the community during occurrence of any disaster. He urged the volunteers to equip themselves with all the skills in rescue, response and mitigation of disaster management from the expert team of SDRF. He said that being an asset of the society, the role the community volunteers as first responders in the respective area/ community is of utmost importance as community level volunteers are the first to reach and as such the training will impart all the required skills. He also conveyed the message of the Chief Minister, who is also Minister In-charge Disaster Management for the successful conduct of the training.

Later after the inauguration, Wangnaw also inspected flood & erosion prone Komlighat in Pasighat, Sigar & Borguli in Mebo-Sub-Division where flood in Siang river has caused massive damages of infrastructures like school, road communication including erosion of several hectares of agricultural lands. Wangnaw was briefed about the damages at Sigar and Borguli by WRD Executive Engineer, Gonong Pertin, EAC Mebo, Arbin Pangging and Circle Officer, Namsing, Radhe Natung.

Wangnaw was also shown the overview of damages in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary from Borguli flood damage sites and he was briefed about the quantum of damages caused to the infrastructures and core zone/vegetated areas of the sanctuary lying in the riverine islands in Siang river which flood management is also to be included in the riverfront development being taken up by the union Jal Shakti ministry.

In her vote of thanks brief speech, DC East Siang, Dr. Kinny Singh also assured support from the District Administration and hoped that after undergoing the training and expert guidance, they will practically learn all skills to respond & cope with disaster situations.

Earlier, SP, Fire Services & Emergency cum Nodal Officer, SDRF, Sanjay Bhatia, said that synergy of SDRF, NDRF, Disaster Management department & Community volunteers & other stakeholders will help in strengthening mitigation, rescue, response in disaster situations particularly in remote areas at the earliest, he also referred to the role played by volunteers during the recent disaster in Uttarakhand, which helped save precious lives.

Meanwhile, Director, Disaster Management, GoAP, Atul Tayeng said that the volunteers will be trained on basic skills on prevention, mitigation, and response for earthquake, fire accidents, flood, flashflood, and first Aid. 20 volunteers will participate from each Assembly Constituency from all the eastern Arunachal zone districts comprising 10 men and 10 women. A total of 620 total volunteers will be trained in the 42 days training period and each batch will have 120 volunteers and these volunteers’ services will be sought by respective District Administration during any Disaster situation, he added.

SP, East Siang, Pramod Kumar Mishra, Dy. SP, Pasighat, T. Tatak, Dy. SP, SDRF, Tab Techi, Assistant Director, Dept. of Disaster Management, GoAP, Dorjee Khandu, DDMO, East Siang, Genden Tsomu, Field Officer, K. Apum, Officers & Jawans of SDRF, Tagom Pabin, Convener State BJP Disaster Management Cell, Kanggong Megu, Convener, District BJP Disaster Management and among others were also present on the occasion.

Demos of the SDRF rescue team on earthquake scenarios were the other highlights of the inaugural day training. (With inputs from DIPRO)