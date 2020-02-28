Arunachal: State Home Minister calls on the Governor

Itanagar

The State Cabinet Minister for Home, Inter State Border Affairs, Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Parliamentary Affairs Bamang Felix called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 28th February 2020. They discussed law and order, Police Force restructuring, Inter-State and other security related matters.

The Governor emphasized on proper training, empowerment, motivation and deployment of Police constables to ensure safe, secure, and peaceful Arunachal. He stressed on the need for transparent recruitment and cross police station postings of the police personnel. The posting of police personnel within their home police stations should a rare situation and not a matter of routine or rotation.

Expressing his concern about frequent ugly incidences of law and order, the Governor advised the Home Minister to take immediate measures to strengthen the police intelligence network..

Sharing his experiences of meeting with Police Officers in the annual conference of Superintendents of Police of Arunachal Pradesh Police and Commandants of Arunachal Pradesh Police Battalions and Indian Reserve Battalions at Police Headquarters, the Governor reiterated that the police has to be fair, prompt and determined to win the confidence of the people. Transparency, honesty accountability, efficacy and promptness must be the key qualities of a Policeman, he said.

Earlier, the Home Minister briefed the Governor on the prevailing law and order situation in the State.