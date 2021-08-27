Arunachal: State BJP Disaster Management cell visits flood hit East Siang, Namsai and Tezu

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The state BJP Disaster Management cell Convenner,Tagom Pabin accompanied by Co-convener, Tagong Taggu and other district BJP Yuva Morcha units of East Siang, Lohit and Namsai visited flood affected areas at left bank areas of East Siang, Tezu and Namsai today and yesterday.

Tagom Pabin, Convenner, Disaster Management Cell BJP State unit accompanied by Tagong Taggu, Co-Convener, Nongku Pertin, BJYM East Siang district unit President, Kanggong Megu, vice president coordinated by Kaling Lego, BJP Gramin Kendra Secretary of Borguli village took stock of flood situations in East Siang district today by visiting flood affected Borguli, New Borguli, Sigar villages under Mebo Sub-Division. The team also met DC East Siang district Dr. Kinny Singh yesterday and appealed to her to sanction villagers for immediate flood control work from DC’s untied funds.

Pabin also urged Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng to do emergency flood control work under his capacity to stop large scale soil erosion by Siang river.

The team state BJP Disaster Management cell also paid a visit to flood affected Namsai and Tezu in Eastern Arunachal day before yesterday. “I will submit my report to the state Chief Minister for funding to start emergency flood control at Borguli, Sigar and Seram villages including other areas of flood affected eastern Arunachal Pradesh “, added Pabin.

Meanwhile, SEEANG group led by Group Captain (retired), Mohonto Pangging Pao along with Namsing villagers today constructed bamboo porcupines for protection of Mebo-Dhola road at Seram village under Mebo subdivision in order to protect the erosion of Mebo-Dhola road which is closed to be washed away by flooding Siang river.

“Siang levels have been highest this season and lower Monggu Banggo people are worried of yet another wash out of major portion of road from Seram village side after two portions of same Mebo-Dhola road was washed away last year from New Borguli and Namsing side as few more weeks of rain are still left of monsoon”, added Mohonto Pangging Pao, Secretary General, SEEANG.

Bamboo porcupine spars are put on river banks of Siang river by villagers on a self help basis to minimize soil erosion.

While reports are coming in about major flood havoc from Supleh village under Siang district which is also facing the fury of nature. The village road Bridge with some households and shops were washed away due to incessant rain. People were seen running away from the flood erosion area while carrying their belongings.

Viewing the overall damages from monsoon triggered floods this year, the state and central government need to sanction adequate funds to prevent more damages and for restoration works.

Meanwhile, amidst the setback news of monsoon damages of major road communication and delaying of timely completion of alternative road construction under Siang district, the bypass road construction from 20 Mile to Damuk-Rottung was opened today from where many arm forces vehicles passed, informed Tajir Siram this evening from Rottung.

The opening of this stretch of bypass road is very important as the temporary suspension bridge constructed at Lelek road washed out by people of Pangin and Kebang including residents of Pasighat hailing from Pangin-Kebang areas was again washed away due to heavy rain.

However, Tajir Siram informed that, the new road is hard to travel and light vehicles including motorbikes won’t be able to ply from the road. He advised people to travel only when it is an emergency.