Arunachal: Lumla got a filling station for the  first time

LUMLA- Lumla, one of the oldest sub divisional Headquarters of Tawang District which was established way back in 1954 for first time got a filling station. The filling station situated at Brumateng around two kilometers ahead of Lumla Headquarters, was today inaugurated by Addl. DC Lumla Tashi Dhondup in presence of former ZPC Tawang Tsering Lhamu, ZPM Lumla Thutan Gombu PRI Members and other Head of Department officials.

Lumla sub divisional headquarters is 45 kilometers away from Tawang Headquarters, while Zemeithang EAC Headquarters is 100 kilometers from Tawang and was established as Circle headquarters in the year 1959, and till so far the people living in these farflung areas had to depend completely for fuel on filling stations at Tawang headquarters.

Only a few months back an independent LPG distributor for Lumla has also started functioning and with the opening of First filling station in the sub division, this would increase the pace of developmental activities in the area said ADC Lumla.

This would also help our para military forces and other emergency services stationed in Lumla sub divison for easy refueling. People needn’t have to stock POL item at their homes risking their life he added.

Due to COVID-19 the pace of developmental activities are slowed otherwise the filling station would have been made functional earlier, but inspite of COVID-19 restrictions our people never stopped the works, due to which this could be materialized and he further congratulated all the people for having a new filling station.