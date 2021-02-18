Arunachal: Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration football tournament 2021 at jollang

JOLLANG- In the 4th day of the silver jubilee football tournament of Nyokum Yullo Jollang 2021, Birup FC met with Daath FC in which Birup FC won by 3:1.

In the 12th minutes Daath FC scored opening goal by Linko Niya and in the 27th minutes Rigio Tapu equalized the match by scoring for Birup FC.

In the second half Rigio Tapu scored for Birup FC in the 40 and 56th minutes of the game .

Second match was played between Richi fc and Daami hapa fc. Richi FC defeated Daami FC by 3:2.

Biri Chatey scored for Richi FC in 9th and 12th minutes and Tai Batak of Richi FC scored in the 39th minutes .

But in the second half Dami Hapa came stronger by scoring two goals in the 44th and 51st minutes of the game but they failed to equalized the score. Scorer of Daami Hapa were Biki doyom and Taba sel .