Arunachal: Siang District Students Organisation with AAYANG donates blood

PASIGHAT- The Siang District Students Organisation (SDSO) in association with AYANG (the known blood donating Organisation), organised a blood donation camp at Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat on Friday wherein total of 13 units of blood were donated.

SDSO led by President, Tenzing Tamut and Kamin Darang, General Secretary informed that there were many students who had turned up to donate blood, but nearly 30 students were rejected due to underweight, use of medicines, piercing and vein issues etc.

Tenzing and Kamin said that they are very thankful to those who generously helped them morally and financially in conducting such blood donation. “We will always work toward wellbeing of common people by extending such voluntary blood donation and others”, said Tenzing Tamut.

Meanwhile, founder and Chairman, AYANG, Smti Aini Taki Taloh said that she is glad to see voluntary blood donation initiative of SDSO. “Blood donation is one of the purest kind of service to mankind as it saves life of many and giving someone a life sustaining blood is worthy of praises”, added Aini Taki Taloh, who is becoming a tall figure in life saving blood donation activities in the state and also across the country today.