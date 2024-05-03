ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

In his commencement address, he exhorted the students on perseverance and consistency and reminisced his association with the college since its inception.

ZIRO- The Commencement Ceremony for the Claretine Class of 2024 of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) was held as a solemn ceremony on Friday at the college auditorium. State Information Commissioner, APIC, Itanagar, Dani Gambo presided over the ceremony. In his commencement address, he exhorted the students on perseverance and consistency and reminisced his association with the college since its inception.

The final year students of the college attended the ceremony and took a pledge to be responsible citizens of the future, by assimilating the values taught in the college.

Ms. Rajshree Awasthi, a student of the Department of Anthropology was the valedictorian of the class of 2024. In her valedictorian’s speech, she congratulated her fellow graduates and spoke of the role of the college in shaping dreams.

In his commencement address, the Principal, Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz emphasized on the power of discipline in life. He urged the students to uphold the values they have learnt in this institution.

Arunachal: SCCZ holds Commencement Ceremony

The ceremony was attended by many parents and well wishers of the  students of the Claretine class of 2024 and the teachers, staff  and other students of the college.

During the ceremony, 72 students were awarded various awards and scholarships viz. SCCZ Residential Scholarship, SCCZ Academic Scholarship, Single Step Foundation (USA) Scholarship,  Edacheriparambil M. E. Memorial Scholarship, Gigi-Mini Scholarship, Saju-Bindu Scholarship, Fr. Tomy Scholarship, Dani Tabin Yaniya Memorial Award, Theresiakutty John Memorial Scholarship, Frank Xavier Scholarship, Tiny Miracles Scholarship and SCCZ Academic Awards for outstanding Academic Performance.

SCCZ holds the commencement ceremony with the theme ‘launching into life’, as an annual event for the outgoing batch.

