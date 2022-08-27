ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Sangeet Natak Akademi welcomes Delong Padung’s nomination from Govt. of AP

August 27, 2022
PASIGHAT-  Renowned artist, singer and music composer, director, and choreographer from Arunachal Pradesh, Delong Padung, has been nominated by the department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in the general council of Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi.

Padung, who has already been a member of the Sangeet Natak Akademi before and recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, 2013-14, the National Award, sponsored by the Sangeet Natak Akademi (GoI) for his notable talent in the field of Folk Music of Arunachal Pradesh and a few other state awards, is presently running the Karpung Karduk Folk Music Academy & Research Centre in Ruksin, in East Siang district.

On his nomination to the general council of Sangeet Natak Akademi, the national academy for the performing arts, an organization under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Aneish P. Rajan, Secretary of the Sangeet Natak Akademi has expressed his great pleasure and welcomed Padung’s nomination from the government of Arunachal Pradesh in the Akademi.

