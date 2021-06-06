Arunachal Pradesh’s Water Burial bags best film National Award on environment conservation

ITANAGAR- Water Burial has won the best film award on environment conservation at the 67th National Films Awards 2021. Water Burial is in Monpa dialect and has an intriguing storyline around a ritual of a local tribe in Arunachal Pradesh.

The film is directed by Shantannu Sen, the film is inspired by Assamese novel Saba Kota Manuh, which is written by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and is produced by Sanjive Narain, Chief Managing Director of Prag News, produced by AM Television and co-produced by Faruque Iftikar.

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated producer Sanjive Narain as Water Burial received the National Film Award ‘Swarna Kamal’ – best film on Environment Conservation in feature film category in India. The announcement was made on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

THE STORYLINE OF THE FILM- “Once the person dies in the Monpa tribe, the body is cut into 104 pieces and the parts of the body are thrown into the river so that the fishes in the water can eat. The fishes can survive on those parts of the body. The Monpa tribe in Arunachal Pradesh is living at a height of 8,000-9,000 feet above the sea level and river is also there and the fishes survive on this. The whole objective of the film is focused on environment.”