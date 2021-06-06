Arunachal: AMASA celebrates World Environment Day

BOMDILA- On the occasion of World Environment Day, Arunachal Mountaineering & Adventure Sports Association under the aegis of Indiatourism North East, Ministry of Tourism Government of India organised a web-seminar on 5th June. The theme was “Environmental Challenges, Ecosystem Restoration & Impact of Covid-19″.

The programme commenced with the welcome speech by S S Devbarman, Regional Director (NE) Ministry of Tourism. He briefly spoke about the significance of World Environment Day in the present context and urged everyone to contribute in making a world a better place to live in.

Welcome speech was followed by an introduction of panellists who were well known personalities from the field of Environment protection & Conservation, Sustainable Community Development and Rural tourism.

This was followed by World Environment Day ‘Message’ of Mama Natung, Minister Environment & Forest, Department of Water Resources and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of Arunachal Pradesh which was read out by Moderator Ms Passang Droma.

Message from West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leiki for the successful conduct of Web-Seminar on the occasion of World Environment Day was also conveyed to the house.

Five ‘Environmental Pledges” by Padmashree Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa was readout and administered to all the panellists and participants –

I hereby pledge to create and maintain strict and sustainable environmental standards, personally and professionally. I promise to serve as an example of how practicing healthy living positively impacts both the community and our planet. I will reduce, reuse and recycle. I will commit to and encourage the reduction of our community’s carbon footprint. I will give back, in every way we can, to our people and to our planet

Panellist Brig. J S Rajpurohit Ph.D. spoke on ‘Environment & Impact of Covid-19’. He stated the positive side, that the pandemic is responsible for diminished air pollution, improvement of water quality, less deforestation etc. He added that many of the environmental improvements won’t last if the world goes back to its pre-pandemic ways.

Second panelist Raj Basu, Founder of Help Tourism, Consultant UNDP and Adviser Tourism to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim spoke at length on ‘Rural Tourism & Ecosystem Restoration’.

Dr. Pijush Kr Dutta from WWF-India deliberated and focussed on ‘Environmental Challenges’ which was highly informative, engrossing and captivating.

Last speaker was Ms Jashoda Chhetri, Secretary of Association of Conservation & Tourism. Her power packed PPT presentation on ‘’Environment Conservation, Sustainable Community Development & Covid-19” attracted undivided attention of fellow panellists and the audience.

During Q&A session, several participants gave their observations which included senior journalist Pradeep Behera from Itanagar. Monarch Sharma Delhi, Balaji Devanathan Kolkata, Nima Tsering Bomdila and several others also interacted with the panellists and got their queries answered.

The web-seminar ended with the closing remark and vote of thanks by Convenor Tsering Wange, President Arunachal Mountaineering & Adventure Sports Association.